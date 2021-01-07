PIMCO High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

PHK stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

