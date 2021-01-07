Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PXD. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

