Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Trading 12.6% Higher

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price traded up 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.66. 1,433,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,460,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

