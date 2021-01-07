Piper Sandler Boosts Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $12.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.97 on Monday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endo International by 151.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

