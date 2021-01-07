Piper Sandler Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $400.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $345.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $13,997,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.