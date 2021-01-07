Piper Sandler Upgrades Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to “Overweight”

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

