PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0622 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $11,145.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

PirateCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

