PIVX Hits Market Capitalization of $23.22 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $551,414.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011486 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001365 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00023741 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,102,244 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

