Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Pizza has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $559,505.33 and approximately $25.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011678 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 105.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live.

Buying and Selling Pizza

Pizza can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

