Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Shares Up 6%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) rose 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 5,171,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,032,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.