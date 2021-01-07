PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

