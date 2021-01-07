Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Lucas P. Schneider Sells 3,500 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLUG stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.90 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after buying an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7,984.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after buying an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after buying an additional 1,732,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 1,472,512 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

