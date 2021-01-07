Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $59.02 on Monday. Popular has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 106.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $197,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

