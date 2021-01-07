Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.40. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $6,695,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Potbelly by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Potbelly by 222.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.