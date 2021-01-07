Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Trading 9.3% Higher

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.47. 235,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 88,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

About Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.