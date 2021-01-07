PowerTrade Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $298,572.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, PowerTrade Fuel has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and $298,572.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerTrade Fuel token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

PowerTrade Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

