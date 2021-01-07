PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC cut PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

