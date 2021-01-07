Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cormark cut Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.16.

Get Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) alerts:

PD opened at C$24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$334.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$43.00.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1696708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.