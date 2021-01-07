Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Up 6.6%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $66.96. 1,197,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 648,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.69.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

