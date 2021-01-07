Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,524,000 after buying an additional 213,197 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

