Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Premier by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

