Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

