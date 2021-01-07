Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 427 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $90.83 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $91.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

