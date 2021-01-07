Private Trust Co. NA Has $342,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirova boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $5,702,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,769,766.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,714 shares of company stock valued at $31,032,402. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.