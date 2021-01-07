Private Trust Co. NA Has $376,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,520,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,481,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.