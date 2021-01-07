Private Trust Co. NA Has $626,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 50.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hershey by 172.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

The Hershey stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,675. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

