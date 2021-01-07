Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,249,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $465.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 in the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

