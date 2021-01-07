Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 32 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.16.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $624.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.