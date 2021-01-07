Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. BidaskClub cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $193.30 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.82.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

