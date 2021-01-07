Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.25. Alliance Global Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

PROF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

PROF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $24.47. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 345.14% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Profound Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.