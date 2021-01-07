Prometeus Trading 21.9% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00006018 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $719,052.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00110933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.48 or 0.00452723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00232940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051848 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.