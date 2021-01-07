ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) were down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 58,901,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 75,466,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,939,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 44,008 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

