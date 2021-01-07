ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stake Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000.

Shares of SRTY stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

