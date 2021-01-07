ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBSFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

PBSFY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

