Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

