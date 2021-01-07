Prudential’s (PUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.