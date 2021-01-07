PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $48,149.64 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTCT traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 496,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. BidaskClub cut PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

