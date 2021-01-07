PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $179,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $2,683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 777,139 shares of company stock valued at $47,095,314. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.