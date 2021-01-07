PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.81

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 19653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.49.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 777,139 shares of company stock worth $47,095,314. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

