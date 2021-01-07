Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OGZPY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

