PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM opened at $26.71 on Monday. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $38.70.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last three months.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

