Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.09

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 4474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLSE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $645.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 26,452 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.