PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in PulteGroup by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

