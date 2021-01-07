PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUM. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €86.60 ($101.88).

PUM stock opened at €90.44 ($106.40) on Tuesday. PUMA SE has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.40 ($109.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 187.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.34.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

