Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Cycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

PCYO opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $287.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.54. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $13.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.