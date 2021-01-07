Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Up 5.8%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,168,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 603,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

