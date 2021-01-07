Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,062,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

