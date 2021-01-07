Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Installed Building Products, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.64.

IBP opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

