Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted by Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

