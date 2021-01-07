Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

NYSE:RJF opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $1,282,677.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 43.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.